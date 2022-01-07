Malaysia records another 19 deaths from Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 7): The Health Ministry (MoH) recorded another 19 deaths due to Covid-19 as of 11.59pm yesterday, including four people who died before being brought to hospitals.

Data on the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow portal showed that the cumulative death toll now stands at 31,628 confirmed Covid-19 related fatalities.

From the total 25,246 were inpatient deaths while 6,382 are those who were brought in dead.

As of Jan 6 midnight, Selangor, Klang Valley, Kuala Lumpur, and Labuan recorded the highest deaths for every 10,000 people, at 15 each, followed by Negeri Sembilan at 14, Johor, Melaka, Kedah, and Penang at 10 each.

Other states like Sabah and Kelantan recorded seven each; Sarawak, Perak, and Terengganu six; Perlis and Pahang five; and Putrajaya two.

Malaysia currently has a cumulative total of 2,766,471 Covid-19 cases, with 39,779 currently still active as of midnight yesterday.

Meanwhile, 3,484 more have recovered, while 253 are being treated in intensive care units, with 130 intubated. — Malay Mail