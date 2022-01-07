Man’s instinct saves niece, grandniece from burning house

KUCHING (Jan 7): Low Lian Khim, 62, who grabbed and saved his two-year-old grandniece from a burning house at Kampung Cina, Siburan this morning said he acted on instinct.

Low, who works as an undertaker at a nearby cemetery, said he heard shouts of a fire from one of his family members around 8am this morning.

“I quickly looked to the back of my house and saw huge smoke billowing. I started to run over and saw my niece’s house was on fire,” said Low to the Borneo Post.

He said as he reached the front steps of the house, the flames were already engulfing the living room.

“I rushed in and saw my niece pacing and panicking. I quickly searched the house and grabbed my grandniece and niece out of the house,” he said.

Low said as soon as they managed to step out of the burning house, the fire had engulfed the front section of the house. All their belongings went up in flames.

“I am actually shocked to discover that the fire was spreading so fast. Maybe it was because the house is made from wood,” said Low, adding that the fire started in one of the bedrooms.

He added that ten out of 12 cockerels that were kept in separate chicken coops near the house died due to the extreme heat from the fire.

Low also said it was rather fortunate that the fire happened when everyone was already awake.

“Besides the mother and child, three other family members also lived in that house. However, they were already out for work when the fire started,” he said.

Low said a neighbour who lived across the road called the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

The mother, Low Pei Ing, 30, said she was relieved that everyone, including her only child, 2, were safe, thanks to her heroic uncle.

“I panicked and did not manage to save any of our belongings,” she said.

She said the family has received food assistance from friends, non-government organisations and political parties.

At the moment, she said her family will be renting a nearby house while reconstruction of the damaged house is to be carried out.

In a statement from Bomba, it received a distressed call of the fire at 8.18am and mobilised firefighters from the Siburan fire station to the scene.

The fire was put under control at 8.53am and fully extinguished by 9.30am.