Missing old man in Ranau found dead in river

RANAU (Jan 7): An elderly man who was reported missing in a jungle at Kampung Tinanom Ranau on Jan 1, was found dead in a river by search and rescue teams on Thursday.

The body of Moijin Gamiyan, age 65, was found by the river bank around 1.52pm.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said the body was taken out from the jungle and handed to the police for further action.

The spokesperson thanked villagers for helping in the search and rescue operation.

The victim was reported missing when he failed to return home after entering the jungle to check on animal traps on Jan 1.

A search and rescue operation was launched after a missing person report was lodged by family members on Jan 4.