Nanta: CyCore introduced to combat digital piracy

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 6 (Bernama) — The Cyber Copyright Enforcement (CyCore) programme has been introduced to combat digital film copyright infringement or digital film piracy, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Through the programme, he said the move to block websites or reduction of content would be implemented within 48 hours of notification by the programme’s participants to his ministry.

Nanta said CyCore, which is specifically for local film producers or local film copyright owners, had undergone a series of tests, whereby as a result of the testing on 15 films that took part in the programme, 298 websites had been blocked and 1,418 content removals had been accomplished since 2021.

“The website-blocking and content removal methods are the fastest and most effective way to disable digital film piracy distribution activities with the cooperation of over 50 strategic partners without involving the judiciary,” he said.

Speaking to the media after the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) 2020 New Year Aspirations ceremony, Nanta said the scope of eligibility to join the CyCore programme included local work launched in an Internet medium such as the Over The Top (OTT) platform.

He said that the CyCore programme aimed to, among others, assist copyright owners to reduce the loss of fee collection during the launch of a new film in digital form.

Through the programme, he added, copyright owners would be given guidance and understanding with regard to their roles in lodging their own complaints directly by reporting to the social media or e-commerce platforms that post or sell their films without permission.

“This is because the e-commerce and social media platforms have their own intellectual property policies and will always cooperate and assist copyright owners to take down any content that infringes on intellectual property rights,” he said.

Those who want to participate in the programme can contact the Copyright and Optical Disc Unit of the Enforcement Division at 03-8882 6157 or via email at cycore@kpdnhep.gov.my.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on fish prices, Nanta admitted that the price of fish had risen in some places but his ministry had not received any complaints on the matter so far.

“If there is a complaint about a hike in fish price, we will investigate and ascertain the cause of the increase.

“If we find there is an element of profiteering, we have the relevant laws to enable action to be taken. If there is no element of profiteering, the price increase is considered to be a normal occurrence due to the monsoon season or the lack of fish supply,” he said.

Nanta also urged consumers to state specifically the location of the increase in the price of goods when channelling complaints so as to facilitate the KPDNHEP enforcement team to take action.

The media had previously reported that fish prices had tripled in Kedah and the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) had also explained that changes in the Northeast Monsoon winds made it difficult for fishermen to land fish, thus affecting fish prices and supply in the market. – Bernama