New Utility and Telecommunication minister wants to continue digitalisation agenda

KUCHING (Jan 7): Newly-appointed Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi expresses his wish to continue the ministry’s efforts to realise Sarawak’s digitalisation aspiration and agenda.

This was stated during the handing-over of duties from outgoing minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi at Bakun Meeting Room, The Isthmus here yesterday.

The ceremony were witnessed by Assistant Minister I of Utility and Telecommunication (Telecommunication), Assistant Minister of Utility and Telecommunication II (Utility) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, permanent secretary to the ministry Dato Alice Jawan, as well as top officials and representatives of the agencies under the ministry.

In his parting remarks, Dr Rundi congratulated Julaihi over the latter’s appointment and expressed hope that the ministry would keep moving forward by implementing catalytic initiatives for the utility sector to meet the vision and mission of the ministry, in line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.

Dr Rundi, who is the newly-appointed Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development, led the formerly-known Ministry of Utilities since 2016.

The ministry, now under Julaihi, is responsible for the general administration of water and electricity supply, as well as gas distribution.

These functions are delegated to five implementing agencies, namely the Rural Water Supply Department, Kuching Water Board, Sibu Water Board, LAKU Management Sdn Bhd, and Sarawak Energy Bhd.