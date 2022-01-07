Nine-year-old in Sibu escapes unhurt from house fire

SIBU (Jan 7): A nine-year-old girl escaped unscathed after the second flood of the rented terrace house she was staying in at Lorong Langsat 2 got destroyed in a fire today.

It was said that the second floor of the house was rented by a single father living with his two children, while another family rented the ground floor of the house.

It was believed that only his nine-year-old daughter was at home when the fire broke out. Thankfully no casualties were reported, and only the second floor suffered damages.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation at time of writing.