Old Sandakan buildings to be beautified

SANDAKAN (Jan 7): The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment will be spending RM200,000 to beautify old buildings here, aiming to attract visitors to take pictures.

Its minister, Datuk Jafry Ariffin said the project is also in line with the current trend where people visit places and share their pictures on social media.

“Apart from attracting domestic and foreign visitors, creative art that will be displayed is an appreciation of local talents.

“One of creative routes, Laluan Kreatif, will have the bringing memory back concept which is expected to be the next attraction of Sandakan.

“This route will bring back the memory of the old Sandakan market, where it became the most important trade development of the district,” he said.

Jafry said mural painting is also another plan that will be implemented in the same route.