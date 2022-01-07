PBB needs different strategies to engage Undi18 voters, says Dr Annuar

SIBU (Jan 7): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) needs different strategies to effectively engage with Undi18 youth voters, said Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The PBB vice-president said the conventional approach of engaging with older voters would not work.

“This is not to say I am not worried about (the implementation of) Undi18. But they are not difficult to convince either. This group of voters is actually very receptive to the happenings around them.

“So we need a different set of strategies to engage with them since they are totally different from the rest,” he said.

Dr Annuar said it is necessary to meet up with youths more frequently and in a persistent manner.

“Hence we need to work hard in the coming months to successfully engage with them,” he said during a dinner he hosted for the media yesterday.

Under Undi18, the country’s voting age has been lowered to 18 from 21.

The implementation of Undi 18 and automatic voter registration were gazetted by the federal government on Dec 1 and took effect on Dec 15.

On the just-concluded state election, Dr Annuar admitted campaign strategies were restricted due to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“As you all know, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu’s (PBB) strength lies in the personal touch with voters, where we visit them in their homes rather than holding ceramah (rallies) in an open space.

“During campaigning, voters invited us into their homes but we had to respectfully decline to comply with the SOPs. Of course, the host would feel slightly disappointed of having their invitation turned down, and we too felt uneasy for declining their invitation. But this was part of the SOP compliance,” he shared.

Dr Annuar said if such SOPs are the norm for future elections, preparations would have to start now.

He also pledged a grant of RM10,000 to the Sibu Journalists Association (SJA) for its activities.