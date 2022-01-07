Putrajaya announces RM1,000 subsidy for repairs of flood-damaged vehicles

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 7): The federal government will automatically cover up to RM1,000 for the repair of private vehicles damaged in the recent floods, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said today.

Vehicles covered include motorcycles, cars, pickup trucks, and vans, but must be privately owned.

The finance minister said the Keluarga Malaysia automotive discount voucher must be redeemed at the service centres of 19 companies that ranged from Proton and Perodua to BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

“To benefit from the discount voucher, vehicle owners need not make any application. Owners of flood-damaged vehicles may redeem this voucher at the services centres or authorised distributors of the vehicles,” he said in a statement.

“The cost reduction will apply directly to the overall repair or replacement costs through an invoice to be issued by the service centre or authorised dealer.”

The minister said the discount voucher would be valid until March 31, and urged those eligible to swiftly redeem this before expiry. – MalayMail

