Sarawak sports bodies bid farewell to Dr Ong Kong Swee

KUCHING (Jan 7): Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) chief executive officer Dr Ong Kong Swee left the corporation and the Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) as director on Dec 31, 2021.

Acting SSC chief executive officer Semawi Mohamad has taken over as of Jan 1, 2022.

After Ong’s appointment as SSC’s first CEO in 2016, he was tasked with the structuring of the SSC organisation before Sukma 2016 to ensure all the facilities were according to the specifications of 24 sports organised.

Sukma 2016, hosted by Sarawak, was the best well organised Sukma with the software and timing equipments in the state-of-art facilities for all events.

Sarawak also finished second overall, short of two golds medal to be the champion after Selangor.

During his tenure, Ong saw the absorption of staff from three agencies, the Sarawak Stadium Corporation, MSNS and civic centre sports complex into SSC and given them permanent status.

Sarawak has organised many international, national, and world events to make sure that all the facilities built during Sukma 2016 were put to maximum use and avoid the white elephant tag.

About 10 international and world sports events were successfully organised in 2017 and it increased to 19 by the end of 2019.

All this was to make sure that the sports tourism industry developed and revenue as well as return of investment goes back to the state.

The events included Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open Championship 2017, Malaysia International Open Master Athletic Championship 2017, Victor Far East Malaysia Master BWF 2017, Sarawak International Open Tenpin Bowling Championship 2018, World Para Tenpin Bowling Championship 2018, 4th Premier International Charity Arm Wrestling Competition 2019, 20th Asian Youth Tenpin Bowling Championship 2019, 26th World Master Badminton Championship 2019, 21st Asia Master Athletic Championship 2019, Spartan Malaysia 2019, Master Badminton Championship 2019, and WuWang Wushu International Championship 2019.

The number of courses conducted for all sports associations for coach technical and sports science courses increased since 2017.

There were 25 courses, seminars and conferences from 2017, 31 in 2018, 66 in 2019, and even during the Covid-19 pandemic, there were 45 organised, and about 60 last year.

Ong also saw the reactivation of Sukan Sarawak (Suksar) after a lapse of 27 years in 2017 in Kuching and 2019 in Miri.

Meanwhile, SSC implemented the Integrated Game Management System in 2019 and set up Centres of Development (PP), Centres of Excellence (PC), Centres of Elite Junior (PE) and Centres of Elite Senior (elite athlete age 21 and above) for 45 sports.

The coaching force was also strengthened with about 350 coaches for PP and PC, 76 coaches including 22 foreign coaches for Elite.

SSC had also formatted evaluation modules to evaluate all coaches and elite athletes and set up its first High Performance Unit in Sarawak headed by Andre Richards.

To complement the HPU, SSC collaborated with Rehab Concept Sdn Bhd and Excellence Physio and Rehab Centre to set up a rehabilitation centre each in Kuching and Miri.

SSC also implemented the Enterprise Resource Planning System to integrate and manage important parts of the day-to-day operations for SSC management and administration of the organisation.

Smart Stadiums was also created using latest technology and digitalisation in sports environment and surrounding to create special and difference experience and environment in sports complex that is user-friendly and conducive to community and apply to any situation.

Among the changes in the sports facilities and sports arena in Sarawak that Ong has witnessed is the construction of the Sports Village at the Petra Jaya Sports Complex which upon completion in July this year will accommodate 500 athletes, completing part of the Sports Master Plan to make Sarawak a Sports Powerhouse by 2030.

He also saw the establishments of a Sports Hub for tenpin bowling and with another for wushu in the pipeline; the creation of career pathways for athletes and coaches via the signing of MoU with Unimas and Curtin University Miri; as the rebranding of SSC as Sports Sarawak on Nov 1, 2021 to review the master plan and blueprint of SSC.

Under SSC, various leagues such as SSC-FAS Football League, Kenyalang Sepaktakraw League, SSC Junior Badminton Circuit, and including hockey, basketball and futsal were launched to further develop the respective sports in the state.

The achievements of Sarawakian athletes from 2017 to 2021 were very convincing, with 52 Sarawakians in the national team for the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games in 2017, 16 athletes for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018, 25 athletes for the Asia Games in 2019, two athletes for the Tokyo Olympics 2021, and five athletes for the Tokyo Paralympics 2021, with Bonnie Bunyau Gustin and Jong Yee Khie bagging gold and silver medals respectively.