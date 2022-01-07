Several projects to increase Lahad Datu water supply

LAHAD DATU (Jan 7): The Water Department has implemented several projects to increase the capacity of treated water supply for the district, particularly the township.

Infrastructure Development Minister Dato Sri Bung Moktar Radin said that the projects were implemented since the capacity of available treated water supply is not enough to meet the demand of consumers.

Among the projects that are being implemented/ constructed in Lahad Datu are the Dewata area rural water supply project (BALB), and the first phase of the new water treatment plant project under the water supply system in Lahad Datu.

“The rural water supply project for Dewata with the design capacity of three million mililitres daily is expected to be completed this year while the new water treatment plant project with a design capacity of 60 million litres daily is expected to be completed by mid 2023,” he said in his speech when launching the first phase of the Lahad Datu new water treatment plant at the project site on Friday.

Aside from that, there are three projects in the stage of pre-implementation.

The projects are the RM167.6 million Sri Putatan treatment plant and its surrounding pipe network system, the RM14 million BALB Reticulation NRW programme for the year 2018/2019 in Lahad Datu, and RM17.5 million Kg Bangingod, Kg Sri Hak and Kg Telibas Tungku Lahad Datu rural water project.

The total cost of the three projects that are in the pre-implementation stage is RM199.10 million.

Bung said that the Water Department has also listed programme proposals for the year 2022 according to their priorities in the Sabah water supply development programme.

The programmes were Sabah government funding programme, Federal Easy funding programme under the Federal Ministry of Environment and Water and Federal grant for the Rural Water Supply programme under the Rural Development Ministry.

Among the proposed programmes/projects listed are the construction of the off river storage (ORS) proposal, research and design of pre-sedimentation facility proposal, upgrade and replacement of distribution and reticulation pipes proposal, proposal to reduce non-revenue water (NRW), Pulau Sakar and her surrounding area’s reticulation system BALB project proposal, and the second phase of the Lahad Datu water supply system proposal.

“As the minister in charge of the Water Department, I will always support all efforts for improvement that the department wants to implement to raise its quality of services and am prepared to raise the issues and proposals by the department to the government, especially in the department’s effort to find the best solution on ensuring ample treated water supply for consumers in both short and long term for Lahad Datu,” he said.