Sibu pork sellers lament drop in sales, say most supplies now from Kuching

SIBU (Jan 7): Pork sellers here have complained of worsening sales due to recent reports of the mass deaths of pigs in Durin and Bintangor.

Fresh Mart owner Simon Wee said he hoped the problem would be rectified soon.

“(The Covid-19) pandemic has already badly affected our business but now with this problem, business is getting from bad to worse.

“In Fresh Mart, we are not just selling pork, we also sell other fresh meat and vegetables. However, pork makes up a large part of the revenue. So, because of this recent incident, our business is definitely affected a lot,” he said.

According to him, business normally picks up during this time as Chinese New Year nears, but has instead slowed down now.

Wee said most of the pork being sold is from Kuching and the pigs are slaughtered at the Sibu Municipal Council’s (SMC) abattoir.

He said it did not matter if the pigs from Kuching were not affected, customers would not differentiate between them.

“This incident is a hot topic now. People are getting aware of this and, generally, they are scared to eat pork now,” he said.

Another pork seller, who wished to remain anonymous, said he could not sell 90 per cent of his supplies at the market after the news broke.

He also said that, generally, most of the pork being sold in the market is from Kuching as the pigs bred in Sibu have not matured.

“Apparently, people do not really differentiate. Because people are scared, they choose not buy pork for the time being,” he said.