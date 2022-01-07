Siburan man rushes into neighbour’s burning house to save toddler

KUCHING (Jan 7): A 60-year-old man has been hailed as a local hero after he rushed into his neighbour’s burning house at Kampung Cina, Siburan this morning to save a two-year-old girl.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said during the fire around 8am, only the toddler and her mother were at home.

The department received a report at 8.18am and mobilised firefighters from the Siburan fire station to the scene.

The fire was put under control at 8.53am and fully extinguished by 9.30am.

The house, which measured 86 square metres, was razed to the ground by the fire.

Bomba is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Also at the scene were the police and two Sesco technicians.