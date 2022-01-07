SRB: Be prepared for the monsoon, king tide

KUCHING (Jan 7): With the northeast monsoon hitting the region soon, the king tide is expected to have a significant impact on the coastal areas as heavy rainfall is expected, says assistant controller (Enforcement) of Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) Lt Col Ding Tiew Wong.

Based on computations by the Sarawak Marine Department and infographic from Department of Irrigation and Drainage Sarawak (DID) website, the king tide is predicted to remain on an alarming level till Jan 8. With rivers and shipping communities being affected, it is crucial to stay alert.

According to Ding, SRB has issued a Flood Ops Alert Order to all SRB branches in preparation for the possibility of floods caused by the northeast monsoon.

“Assets such as boats, 4×4 vehicles, and safety equipment such as safety vests are on standby in case of emergencies.

“Stay alert, take extra precautionary measures when using rivers and follow advice given by relevant authorities from time-to-time.

“At SRB, our concern is for the general public who are using water transport, to be careful of floating logs and wooden debris, strong currents and low visibility. Wearing of life jackets on open boat is compulsory for safety reasons. Vessels passing villages along river banks must reduce speed,” said Ding.

SRB had also issued a riverine alert to all of naval and riverine community to stay vigilant during the monsoon, he added.