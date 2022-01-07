Still murky but worst likely over for furniture makers

KUCHING (January 7): Malaysia’s furniture industry’s outlook could be improving but there are still challenges that could continue to cloud the outlook of the sector, analysts say.

“While we note that the worst (extended period of production halt) is likely over for the sector, nonetheless, challenges such as elevated raw material costs, persistent foreign labour shortage and concerns on the manufacturing sector’s labour practices will continue to cloud the outlook of the sector,” Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd’s research team (HLIB Research) said in a report.

It noted that in the first 10 months of 2021 (10M21), wooden furniture export value was RM8.15 billion (down 2.8 per cent y-o-y).

The lower export value was due to the longer production halt for the furniture industry in 2021 from June to mid-September (circa 3.5 months compared with circa two months SPLY).

US continues to be the largest export market making up 62.8 per cent of the total export value (compared to 61.8 per cent SPLY).

Under its coverage, three out of the four companies’ (Lii Hen, Hevea, Homeritz) year to date earnings were lower compared to SPLY.

“The underperformance was mainly due to the longer production halt this year. In addition to this, these companies also face other challenges, including rising raw material cost and persistent labour shortage (as a result of closed borders from Covid-19) which causes production bottleneck.

“The extended period of lockdown had also resulted in Malaysia furniture industry losing some of its market share to the regional market.

“Evergreen stood out as the only company under our coverage that recorded an earnings improvement YTD mainly supported by the robust panel boards market.

“Its regional production base also helps to mitigate the impact of the production halt in Malaysia as it was able to divert some of its Malaysia MDF orders to Thailand,” HLIB Research said.

All key raw materials — rubber wood, glue, steel, foam, leather, packing materials and so forth — were also on an increasing trend since 4Q20.

“Glue cost in particular has seen a steep increase mainly due to the increase in crude oil price as well as the increase in urea price as demand for oil palm fertilizers increase,” it noted.

Aside from that, the industry still suffers from a shortage in foreign labour.

“The furniture manufacturing industry continues to face foreign labour shortage issue. Despite having spare production capacity in their factories, furniture companies are unable to scale up their productivity due to the production bottleneck caused by labour shortage.

“We understand that the government had lifted foreign labour intake ban for all sectors, but the timeline of the entry remains uncertain due to the tightening of SOPs on the entry of foreign workers as a result of the new Omicron variant.

“Nonetheless, should the foreign labour intake materialise, it would provide a shot in the arm for the furniture industry and would be a major catalyst to drive earnings growth in the sector going forward,” HLIB Research said.

All in, the research team maintained its ‘neutral’ rating on the sector.

It explained: “We believe that the worst is over for the furniture sector as a full lockdown similar to MCO1.0 and NRP Phase 1 likely can be averted.

“Nonetheless, sector valuation remains undemanding at this juncture as persistent labour shortage and the elevated raw material costs continue to cloud the earnings visibility of the sector, while ESG concerns on the manufacturing sector labour practices also dampen investors’ sentiment in the near term.”