S’wak DAP to elect new leadership at State Convention on Jan 16

KUCHING (Jan 7): Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) will hold its State Convention 2022 here come Jan 16 to form the next new leadership, said its chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

Chong, who is Stampin MP and Padungan assemblyman, said the Jan 16 convention will be attended by delegates from all party branches.

“These delegates are to elect 15 State Committee members, and from the 15, they will elect among themselves the chairman, deputy chairman, secretary-general and so forth.

“It is for the new State Committee to decide how Sarawak DAP moves forward,” he said at a press conference yesterday when asked if State DAP would collaborate with other opposition parties in the next general election.

According to Chong, there is still a long way to go before the next general election.

He pointed out that the development of politics in Malaysia is dynamic and ever-changing and it would be too premature for him to make any comments on whether to work with other opposition parties.

He added that Sarawak DAP would focus on serving the community and fighting for the interest of the people, for now.

In the 12th state election last year, State DAP managed to win just two seats – Padungan and Pending, out of the 26 seats contested.

The party failed to retain Kota Sentosa, Pelawan and Bukit Assek.