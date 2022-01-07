Tiong calls for stringent supplier selection after mass pig deaths in Durin, Bintangor

SIBU (Jan 7): Businesses must be stringent when choosing their suppliers for pork following the mass deaths of pigs in Durin and Bintangor, said Dudong assemblyman Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

“I am also calling on all pork dealers and those whose food products are linked with the supply of pork not to get pork from unconfirmed sources.

“This is to prevent the infected pigs from getting into the hands of the consumers,” he said, while warning farmers not to allow such meat from being sold.

He stressed an investigation must be carried out to determine the cause of the mass deaths.

“This is a matter that must not be taken lightly. The consumers must wait for the outcome of the investigation.

“Apart from the death of hundreds of pigs and chickens from the three longhouses in Durin, pigs from the neighbouring oil palm plantations have also died,” he stated.

He said the Department of Veterinary Services had collected blood samples from the dead pigs for testing and the results would be known soon.

Even before the outcome of the investigation is known, consumers have a right to know where their pork comes from, he stressed.

Tiong said while proper disposal of the infected animals is costly, farmers must not throw the dead pigs into the river.

“The state veterinary department should now give clear instructions on how to dispose of the dead pigs,” he added.