Transport minister: Malaysia, Singapore govts to reevaluate risks before proceeding with air, land VTL

ISKANDAR PUTERI (Jan 7): The governments of Malaysia and Singapore will reevaluate the current risks before deciding whether to proceed with the 50 per cent quota of the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) land and air scheme.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said in the original discussion, the two countries had previously agreed to continue the daily VTL with the total ticket sales reduced to 50 per cent of the allocated quota from January 21.

On December 23, the two countries decided to temporarily suspend the sale of bus and flight tickets under the VTL to curb the spread of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron.

“In the next few weeks, a risk assessment will be made to enable both parties to consider whether to proceed or not with the 50 per cent of the quota,” he told reporters at a ceremony to celebrate the 11 million TEUs (twenty feet equivalent units) achieved by Port of Tanjung Pelepas for 2021, here today.

So far a total of 37,783 travellers have been recorded using the VTL via air from Singapore to Malaysia, he added.

The Ayer Hitam MP said this to reporters when asked about the latest status on the VTL following the suspension of ticket sales.

Previously, the daily quota for the land VTL scheme was set at 1,440 passengers for each way.

Wee was earlier reported to have said the decision whether the VTL via air between Malaysia and Singapore will continue to be postponed or resume, will be determined within 48 hours before the postponement of the expiry date on January 21.

He was also quoted as saying, if the VTL by air resumes on that date, total flight ticket sales would likely be reduced by up to 50 per cent. – Bernama