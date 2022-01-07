TSH likely to gain from proposed land disposal in East Kalimantan

KUCHING (January 7): TSH Resources Bhd (TSH) is expected to be flush with cash after the completion of the proposed disposal of 13,215 hectare of land in East Kalimantan, analysts observed.

In a report, the research team at AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment) pointed out that the disposal proceeds of RM907 million from the sale of land to PT Kalimantan Industrial Park and Sharikat Keratong Sdn Bhd will reduce TSH’s net gearing to 20 to 30 per cent from 78.9 per cent as at end-of the financial year 2020 (FY20).

“Also excluding the one-off gain on disposals, there is minimal impact on TSH’s net earnings as the loss of fresh fruit bunches (FFB) would be compensated by lower interest expense from the repayment of borrowings,” it said.

Meanwhile, it highlighted that TSH’s oil palm estates in Tawau and Kalimantan have not been affected by the wet weather so far.

It also noted that estate workers are still able to harvest FFB from the oil palm trees currently.

“In spite of this, we expect TSH’s FFB production to soften quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) in the fourth quarter of FY21 (4QFY21) due to seasonal factors.

“We believe that TSH’s FFB production had already reached its peak in June 2021,” it opined.

It forecast forecast TSH’s FFB production growth to be seven per cent each in FY21E (10MFY21: 6.6 per cent) and in FY22F.

“The increase in TSH’s FY21E FFB production is expected to be driven by a recovery in FFB yields in Indonesia after being affected by the lagged impact of the drought in FY20.

“We expect TSH’s group FFB yield to be 23.0 tonnes per hectare in FY21E vs. 22.8 tonnes per hectare in FY20,” AmInvestment said.

It noted that FFB output growth assumption of seven per cent for FY22F has not accounted for the proposed disposals of 16,148 hectare of planted land to PT Kalimantan Industrial Park (planted areas 3,700 hectare) and Sharikat Keratong Sdn Bhd (2,933 hectare).

“On a full-year basis, we estimate that the proposed disposals of the land would result in a four to eight per cent fall in TSH’s FFB production,” the research team projected.

It also pointed out that TSH’s planted landbank would decline from 42,272 hectare as at end-FY20 to 35,639 hectare.

It believed that TSH’s ex-mill cost of CPO production in Indonesia would increase to a range of RM1,700 per tonne to RM1,800 per tonne in FY22F from about RM1,600 per tonne in FY21E due to higher costs of fertiliser and wages.

“We believe that the seven per cent increase in CPO production in FY22F would not be enough to offset the rise in the cost of production. Fertiliser costs have surged by over 30 per cent due to a global shortage,” it added.