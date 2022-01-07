Zaidi: SMA has enabled S’wak to handle devastating effect of Covid-19

KUCHING (Jan 7): The setting up of Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), which emphasises on digital economy, has enabled Sarawak to handle the devastating effects of Covid-19 pandemic in the daily lives of Sarawakians, says its general manager Dr Zaidi Razak.

Due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, Sarawak and the rest of the world have virtually been affected in all sectors of socio-economic activities.

He said that through SMA, the Sarawak government had been able to roll out various initiatives to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 that has impacted all sectors in the state.

“SMA’s initiatives such as Online Application to Enter and Exit Sarawak and electronic Health Declaration Form (eHDF) have greatly helped the state government to control people entering into Sarawak to curb the spread of Covid-19 too,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

Zaidi said the implementation of eHDF system had also enabled the frontline agencies to identify travellers’ movements while under quarantine period.

This was because all travellers entering Sarawak would be attached with the unique QR coded wristband and were required to log in their location twice a day to ensure they comply with the quarantine order issued by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“The digital surveillance solution has given the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) the ‘scalable capability’ to manage and control Covid-19 from all point of entries (POEs) in Sarawak upon the arrival of travellers,” he said.

Zaidi added that SMA had come up with an official mobile app called i-Alerts to keep Sarawakians informed of the latest Covid-19 situation in the state.

The iAlert App also helped the state to correct fake news posted in social media and disseminate more accurate news to the public during the crisis.

He said SMA had also collaborated with GLCs such as Sarawak Information System Sdn Bhd (SAINS) on the development of Covid Trace System before the federal government introduced MySejahtera App.

“Above all, initiatives and proactive actions implemented by SMA have contributed to the decrease of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak.”

Apart from that, he said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s use of digital tracking solution, which comes under SMA, to tackle the spread of Covid-19 was recognised and awarded the Technology Excellence Award at the Malaysian Technology Excellence Award (MTEA) by Singapore Business Review 2020 in Kuala Lumpur recently.