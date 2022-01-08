KOTA KINABALU (Jan 8): The Sabah Health Department has assured that all returnees from overseas will be screened at entry points to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 Omnicron variant.

Its director, Datuk Dr Rose Nani Mudin, said that they will be screened at the entry points where the genome sequencing will also be conducted.

Commenting the status of the umrah returnees, Dr Rose said that their genome sequencing is still pending.

In view of the emergence of the Omnicron variant in Labuan, she stressed that the same practice will be implemented for inbound visitors via Jesselton Point here and Menumbok in Kuala Penyu by sea or via the Kota Kinabalu International Airport.

Speaking to reporters at the Lions Club International’s blood donation campaign on Saturday, she said that the genome sequencing also applied to the wife of a man in Tawau who contracted the Omicron variant earlier this month.

It is understood that the two had gone to Mecca in mid December.

They returned to Malaysia via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on December 19 and arrived in Tawau on December 20.

“The husband and wife have completed their quarantine and they have recovered,” she said.

Dr Rose said that the wife’s samples have been taken but the results would only come out after three weeks.