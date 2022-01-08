Awang Tengah: New cabinet line-up is CM’s ‘future-oriented approach’ to leadership

MIRI (Jan 8): Infusing youth with fresh ideas with experienced ministers is a systematic leadership transition in motion for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) under Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s leadership and will help the coalition deliver on its development plans and election pledges.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said that the new Cabinet line-up was a future-oriented approach by the chief minister.

“In coming out with this Cabinet line-up, our chief minister took into account how best to ensure the continuation of plans lined up for Sarawak and the delivery of our pledges in our election manifesto,” he said at the Lambir community and political leaders appreciation dinner on Friday.

He said that the proven track record of experienced cabinet members and new blood points to a systematic transition undertaking of current GPS leadership.

The Minister of International Trade and Investment added that the cabinet would drive the GPS state government’s commitment in bringing Sarawak to another level of progress under the leadership helmed by Abang Johari.

He also attributed GPS’ resounding victory in the recent state election to its proven track record in meeting the demand of progress, adding that it was also a recognition of its success in fighting for state rights and interests.

Awang Tengah also urged the people to support the smooth roll-out of programmes and projects by the state government to avoid implementation delays.

He also hoped Sibuti voters would return its incumbent MP, Lukanisman Awang Sauni, in the next general election as he would be part of the succeeding youth leaders groomed by GPS leadership.