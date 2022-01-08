Body of 29-year-old man feared drowned in Niah found

MIRI (Jan 8): The body of a 29-year-old from Desa Indah, Permyjaya who was feared drowned after falling from a boat in Sungai Suai near Rumah Ngumbang, Niah on Jan 4 was found on Friday (Jan 7) afternoon.

According to Zone 6 Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong, the man identified as Abdul Wadud Dayyan Sastri was found about 17 kilometres from the scene by anglers who were also part of the Search and Rescue (SAR) operation at around 2.28pm.

“He was found lying in perfect condition by the public in Pabong area near Kuala Suai, which is about 17 kilometres from the point where he reportedly went missing,” Law said in a statement today.

Following the discovery of the body, the SAR operation concluded at 4.30pm.

The SAR operation involved a Bomba team from the Batu Niah fire station, the police, marine police, People’s Volunteer Corps and Civil Defence Force.

It was launched on Tuesday after Bomba received a distress call on the incident at 5.21pm.

Law said that the SAR operation was conducted with a water surface search within a five kilometre radius from the location where the victim was said to have fallen into the river, with the team divided into two search parties at the upstream and downstream.

The victim was said to have gone fishing on a boat at the river with his 25-year-old brother Abdul Haziq Irfan Sastri before their boat hit a floating log.

Abdul Haziq later found that his older brother had fallen from the boat and had tried to save him but failed and saw him disappear under the water.

It is understood that Abdul Wadud, an avid angler, could not swim and was not wearing a life jacket.