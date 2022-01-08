PENAMPANG (Jan 8): Sabah Natural Justice 4 Sabahans on Saturday launched a breakfast voucher program for the needy.

It was launched by the chairman of NGO, Datuk Jimmy Wong, at Sup Pipin 1 Riverside in Kampung Inobong Penampang.

Jimmy said that this breakfast voucher worth RM8 is targeted at the needy and less fortunate and they are doing this as a gift of love.

He thanked the proprietor of Sup Pipin 1 Riverside, Franky Lobinjang who participated in the program and contributed RM2 of the vouchers.

“We will be engaging with more people of the like of Franky,” he added.

Jimmy who was the former MP for Kota Kinabalu and assemblyman for Sri Tanjung, revealed that he is using his pension money for this program.

“I want to help the needy and less fortunate,” he added.

On a serious note, he said his money will not be useful afterlife and for now he likes to bring happiness to the people even if it is only a free breakfast.

“Let us do good and good will come back to us,” he said philosophically.

“We like to have a positive legacy when we finally depart to the next life.

“I have other programs in mind to assist the people but let me see to it that this breakfast voucher program can cover other parts of the State first. I am assured by Dr Oswald Aisat Igau who is leading the NGO, that the same program will be launched in the interior region soon.”

The former Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department said that there are many wealthy and generous people and they too will like to assist the people, especially at this time where the economy is badly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I urge them to join me and Sabah Natural Justice 4 Sabahans in helping this particular community,” he concluded.