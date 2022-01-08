Covid-19: 15 new cases in Sarawak today, one death in Sibu on Jan 6

KUCHING (Jan 8): Sarawak today records 15 new Covid-19 cases and a death involving a 47-year-old man from Sibu on Jan 6, according to the daily update by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said the latest Covid-19 death was reported in Sibu Hospital, having several commodities such as diabetes, dyslipidaemia and chronic kidney disease.

As for the 15 new positive cases today, four are in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and 10 in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

There is also one case under Category 4 (lung infection and requiring oxygen support).

These 15 new cases brought the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak to 252,476.

Samarahan came up on top with seven cases today, followed by Lawas (3), Kuching (2), and Kapit, Sibu and Beluru with one case each.

SDMC also reported that no new Covid-19 clusters were reported in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, the police have issued six compounds, all in Kuching, for violations of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

From the total, three were issued for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or registering attendance before entering a premise; and three others for failing to wear face masks in public areas.

To date, the police have issued 12,842 compounds in Sarawak.