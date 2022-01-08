Covid-19: Sarawak’s ICU bed utilisation rate rises to 45.5 pct

KUCHING (Jan 8): The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 in Sarawak rose slightly to 45.5 per cent yesterday compared to Thursday’s 42.2 per cent.

According to a Ministry of Health infographic shared on Facebook, the state’s ICU bed usage for Covid-19 was the third lowest in the country.

It was much lower than the national ICU bed utilisation rate of 57.6 per cent recorded yesterday.

Klang Valley and Penang recorded the highest ICU bed usage, both at 68.1 per cent, followed by Kelantan (65.9 per cent) and Terengganu (60.7 per cent).

Melaka had the same ICU bed utilisation rate as the national figures at 57.6 per cent.

Other states that recorded ICU bed utilisation rates lower than the national rate included Negeri Sembilan (56.6 per cent), Perak (56.4 per cent), Sabah (55.9 per cent), Pahang (55.1 per cent), Johor (54 per cent) Perlis (52.6 per cent) and Kedah (41.1 per cent).

Labuan had the lowest ICU bed usage at 33.3 per cent.