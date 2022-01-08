Scrap MoU backing govt if PM fails to resolve MACC chief crisis, DAP S’wak urges PH

MIRI (Jan 8): Sarawak DAP secretary Alan Ling has urged Pakatan Harapan (PH) to consider withdrawing its support for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the federal government if Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob fails to resolve the crisis plaguing Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

He said Ismail Sabri’s silence on the issue was against the spirit of the MoU signed in September last year which had promised institutional reform.

“This is against the integrity and accountability of our institution (MACC) which is the most important institution in the country as we move towards transparency, accountability and anti-corruption.

“I think if the Prime Minister does not act accordingly, PH should consider to take drastic action,” he told reporters after accompanying Sarawak DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) chief Peter Hee to lodge a police report against Azam at the Miri Central Police Station here today.

Ling said Ismail Sabri needed to act immediately on the matter because even PAS and MCA, which are the government’s own component parties, had also spoken out on issues that tarnished the country’s image.

Meanwhile, Ling also urged Azam to withdraw the letter of demand to former researcher of the Center to Combat Corruption and Cronyism who is also an independent investigative journalist Lalitha Kunaratnam.

“Everybody knows freedom of media, the media is the fourth and important pillar to keep legislative, executive and judiciary in check.

“I hope he (Azam) retract the letter of demand issued against this journalist to respect the freedom of media in the country and I want the media to be protected from such undue pressure,” he said.