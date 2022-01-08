Division heads against Liew’s leadership boycott meeting

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 8): As a sign of protest to the leadership of PKR Sabah liaison chairperson Datuk Christina Liew, 16 of the party’s division heads did not attend its meeting on Saturday.

The division leaders were those who had on December 19 last year, called for Liew’s immediate removal of the party’s state liaison chairman as they were of the opinion that a new leader is needed to ensure the revival of PKR in Sabah.

Also in the group who wanted Liew replaced were PKR Sabah’s Angkatan Muda, Wanita, Srikandi and Skuad Sabah chiefs.

Those who called for Liew’s removal were PKR Keningau chief Datuk Dr Sangkar Rasam, Sazalye Donol (Kota Marudu) Simsudin Sidek (Labuan), Joseph Alex Chang (Penampang), Dausil B. Kundayong (Tuaran), Franti Kuntau (Papar), Wendey Agung Baruh (Sipitang), Peter Sumping (Ranau), Raymond Ahuar (Pensiangan), Matusin Apang (Batu Sapi), Sahrudin Harol (Sandakan), Romansa Lamin (Silam), Sahrul Zakaria (Kalabakan), Barani Ampise (Tenom), Talip @ Roslan Hussin (Kimanis), Abdul Gani Zebika (Tawau), Rubiah Onga, PKR Sabah Women chief cum Supreme Council member, Datin Rufina Pengeran, Deputy PKR Sabah Women movement chief cum Supreme Council member, Manja Matdin, Central leadership Exco, Junaidah Makku, Sabah Srikandi chief, Rosli Masliku, and state Supreme Council member Stefley Said.

Simsudin who is chairman of the PKR Sabah Division Chiefs Secretariat said in a statement on Saturday that in accordance with their prior unanimous decision, the 16 division chiefs did not attend the party’s state leadership council’s meeting which was held in a hybrid manner.

“I have been informed that the quorum for today’s meeting was insufficient but proceeded with the automatic appointment of several individuals. This was clearly a very desperate move from Christina. I have proof of the presence of those who are online as well as those who are physically present.

“I also took note of the removal of Kota Belud division chief, Mustapha Sakmud as the Sabah PKR’s deputy chairman. His removal was likely due to his failure to help Christina gain the support of the majority of the party’s division chiefs,” Simsudin claimed.

He pointed out that the PKR Sabah division chiefs were supposed to meet party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Kota Kinabalu on Dec 19 last year but the latter’s trip to Sabah was canceled due to the floods in Peninsular Malaysia.

The call for Liew to be removed is not new and has been going on for the past four years, he stressed adding, in fact, the PKR Sabah Division Chiefs Secretariat was established a year ago and the secretariat had rejected Liew’s leadership since then.

“I, as the chairman of the secretariat of division chiefs representing 16 division chiefs and branch heads as well as the chiefs of PKR Sabah’s wings, urge Datuk Seri Anwar to resolve this crisis immediately,” he said.

He pointed out that the secretariat does not want the issue to be dragged on for too long all the way to the party elections which will be held in the near future as it not only be a disadvantage to PKR Sabah, it will also cause a major split in the party.