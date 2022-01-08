Drainage system to protect cemeteries

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 8): Liawan assemblyman Datuk Annuar Ayub Aman has initiated a project to build a drainage system at four cemeteries in Keningau to prevent soil erosion in the areas.

The cemeteries are located in Kampung Padang Tembak, Sinar Jaya, Tanah Merah and Kg Jaya Baru.

Annuar said the soil erosion issue in these cemeteries had been brought to the attention of the authorities for them to apply for allocation for the implementation of preventive measures.

“But we are implementing early measures first to prevent the landslides from getting worse and becoming more critical, especially with the unpredictable weather conditions and heavy rains lately,” he said.

Annuar added that the action taken will minimize the overflow of water that goes down to the cemetery areas and therefore prevent further soil erosion.

“We also plan to build a gabion wall in the area that collapsed before,” he said when contacted on Saturday.

With the more frequent rainy weather it is feared that the cemeteries faced the threat of erosion and if the situation is left unattended the areas will definitely not be suitable for any burial in the future.

“This matter needs to be addressed immediately because if left for a long time, it will get worse, causing the soil to slip and it is likely that the remains of those buried in the cemeteries will be unearthed when a landslide occurs,” he stressed.

Villagers from the four areas lauded Annuar’s proactive work and commitment and the partnership with the Community Development Leaders Unit led by Community Development Officer Fredrick Philip Toyong in handling the issue for the welfare of the local community.