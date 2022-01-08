GPS reps continue to offer solutions to resolve Sibu’s traffic woes, says Pelawan rep

SIBU (Jan 8): Assistant Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II (Local Government), Michael Tiang has rebutted Sibu MP Oscar Ling’s allegation that the state government and Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) have no solution to Sibu’s traffic flow problem.

He said Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) elected representatives do not just point out the issue, but work hard to continue offering solutions to resolve the traffic flow issue here.

“And we understand that traffic issue is one of the priority matters for me, YB Joseph Chieng (Bukit Assek assemblyman) to look into, together with YB Dr Annuar Rapaee (Nangka assemblyman) and Dato Sri Tiong King Sing (Dudong assemblyman) – GPS YBs to look into it.

“And we are confident, we are going to look into those issues and come up with more solutions and funding from the state government to upgrade those roads.

“Actually, I will discuss with my other GPS colleagues to maybe come up with a proper blueprint for Sibu’s traffic flow problem…we are not going to do a piecemeal solution,” the Pelawan assemblyman told reporters today.

He was reacting to Ling’s statement recently alleging that the state government and SMC have no solution to Sibu’s traffic flow problem.

Tiang reckoned that Ling had forgotten his own position as an MP representing Sibu.

“Because he mentioned traffic congestion along Deshon Road, may I remind him that Jalan Deshon is a federal road that requires federal funds. So, he is our only representative in Parliament (for Sibu). He should be the one that is fighting for the fund to upgrade Jalan Deshon,” he argued.

According to Tiang, Ling also touched on roads like Jalan Teng Chin Hua, Jalan Ling Kai Cheng and Wong King Huo.

“Yes, those roads are under SMC, but we all know that for the past 10 years, the previous assemblyman (DAP’s David Wong) also had not been fighting for funds to upgrade those roads.

“And now, I have just been elected as Pelawan assemblyman. As we have heard from our Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian (just now at the press conference) that we are successfully going to commence Jalan Oya’s expansion project as what we promised in our manifesto during the (election) campaign. That is our first and more will come,” he said.

Meanwhile, turning to the public complaints on the upgrading works at a portion of Jalan Deshon, Tiang informed that there are three sections involved.

“Two sections will be completed by Jan 14, while the last section, which is nearer to the SEB office, will be completed by Jan 27,” he said.