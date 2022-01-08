Guarana still banned in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 8): The Sabah government has no plans to develop the guarana industry in Sabah and the public is advised to stay away from any scheme that allegedly promotes the plant.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said guarana, which is native to South America, is classed as a ‘dangerous’ plant due to its vulnerability to the South America Leaf Blight (SALB).

“Any new agriculture product to be introduced in Sabah must go through the research, development and commercialisation processes first. The guarana has not undergone any of the processes,” he said in a statement here on Saturday.

SALB is the most destructive disease of plants which is presently confined mainly to South America and the Carribean Islands.

The disease has damaged a large portion of the rubber industry in South American and Central American, and Sabah, which has 195,000 hectares of rubber plantation, could not afford to risk the disease crippling its important rubber industry.

Kitingan who is also the Agriculture and Fisheries Minister said as a component of the Malaysia’s National Plant Protection Organisation (NPPO), Sabah has the responsibility to safeguard the sensitivity and interests of neighbouring Southeast Asian countries where rubber is the main crop.

Any importation of high-risk plants like guarana must go through stringent screening procedures to protect existing industries in the region.

Kitingan said this in response to a WhatsApp message announcing the second phase distribution of guarana seeds to some 20 people in Keningau. Each of the guarana tree is sold at RM50 and must be paid within three days before the expected distribution day on 31 January 2022.

“The Agriculture Department has never given permission for guarana to be imported by anyone. The Brazilian government, through its Ministry of Agriculture Livestock and Food Supply, has also informed other countries that it does not allow the export of guarana seeds or fruits.

“Therefore, I would urge the public not to entertain any company that offers to cultivate guarana in Sabah on their lands,” he concluded.