Health Ministry records 16 more Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia, national toll now 31,644

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 8): Malaysia recorded 16 more deaths due to Covid-19 as of midnight, including two who were brought in dead (BID).

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow data, the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia so far is 31,644, of which 25,260 were inpatient deaths and another 6,384 were those who were BID.

As of midnight, Selangor, the Klang Valley, Kuala Lumpur and Labuan remained the four states with the highest number of deaths for every 10,000 people, with 15 fatalities each, followed by Negri Sembilan with 12, and Johor, Melaka, Kedah and Penang with 10 each.

Other states like Sabah and Kelantan registered seven deaths each, while Sarawak, Perak and Terengganu saw six, Perlis and Pahang five each, and Putrajaya two.

Malaysia currently has a cumulative total of 2,769,533 Covid-19 cases detected, with 39,697 cases currently still active as of midnight.

Meanwhile, 3,447 more have recovered, while 254 remain in intensive care, with 114 intubated. — Malay Mail