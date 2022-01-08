Kit Siang says MACC chief’s stock trading controversy a test for effectiveness and tenure of PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 8): DAP’s Lim Kit Siang has called the recent controversy surrounding Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki a test for the effectiveness of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the Prime Minister.

“The Azam-gate has become a test not only for Azam as MACC Chief Commissioner but also for Ismail Sabri as the ninth Prime Minister of Malaysia – whether Ismail is going to be not only the Prime Minister with the shortest tenure but the most ineffective Prime Minister of Malaysia.

“Ismail has missed the train altogether – is he suggesting that two-and-a-half months is not enough time for him to say something on Azam-gate, especially as we have the most ludicrous situation of Azam investigating Azam if MACC had been investigating for the last two months,” he added.

This comes after, Ismail Sabri today called on all quarters to remain patient as Azam’s case — involving the trading of supposed large amounts of publicly traded stocks in two companies — is being investigated by the Securities Commission (SC) and MACC itself.

Lim also asked how MACC could investigate Azam, while he is still the organisation’s top man.

“Ismail cannot be impotent any longer and the first thing he must do is either to sack Azam or ask him to go on leave and appoint a new head for the MACC during the MACC investigation of Azam-gate,” he said.

Earlier today, six members of the Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (ACAB) clarified that a recent statement by chairman Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang on Azam’s supposed innocence was Abu Zahar’s personal view.

“The statement by the six ACAB members have also cast Azam’s statement ‘I am answerable only to the advisory board’ in new light – showing it to be both impudent and imprudent as well as wrong-headed.

“Azam has no option but to go on leave or be sacked as MACC Chief Commissioner under the circumstances,” added Lim. – MalayMail