Larry Sng elected president of Parti Bangsa Malaysia

SIBU (Jan 8): Julau MP Larry Sng has been elected president of Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), with Lembah Jaya assemblywoman Haniza Mohamed Talha and Wong Judat appointed as the party’s deputy presidents I and II, respectively.

Moreover, Tebrau MP Steven Choong and Buntong assemblyman Sivasubramaniam Athinarayanan are the senior vice-presidents I and II, respectively, while Rahimah Majid, Dr Sathiskumar Govindaraju and Saful Bahari Sahri are the vice-presidents.

Sementa assemblywoman Dr Daroyah Alwi is the women’s chief of PBM, while Na’im Brundage is the Youth chief.

Those in the party’s supreme council members include Malim Nawar assemblyman Leong Cheok Keng, Dato Chua Lian Chye, Dato Roger Tan Seng Huat, Capt (Rtd) Engga Unchat, Capt Ahmad Khairul, Ab Aziz Ab Kadir, Alan Oh, Lee Chin Cheh, Zakaria Abdul Rahim, Dr Kaniappan, Levenia Mawas, Shuhada Abdul Rahim, Ong Chin Wen, Albakri Salim and Ramana K Naidu.

The line-up was announced during the party’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) at RH Hotel here today.

In a press conference called later, Sng said PBM was supporting Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his government under the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (Malaysian Family) concept.

Larry Sng speaks at a press conference after PBM’s extraordinary general meeting at RH Hotel in Sibu today. – Video by Jane Moh

“We are also representatives of the government, so our direction is clearly behind the Prime Minster and this government.

“In Sarawak, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is also part of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’, so for us, we are also working together from the same ‘Keluarga Malaysia’,” he said.

According to Sng, PBM’s policies would be geared towards ‘the centre-left’.

“We’re not right wing, neither are we the left wing – we’re more towards the centre.”

Sng said the party would also focus on issues affecting women and youths, as well as the economy, science, technology and education.

Adding on, he said the PBM should not be regarded as a new political party.

“Rather, it is a continuation of an existing local-based party; one that is being expanded into becoming a national party, which is also reflected in the party’s constitution.

“Previously, this party was called Sarawak Workers Party (SWP) – the RoS (Registrar or Societies) has approved the name-change to Parti Bangsa Malaysia.

“The PBM is open to those interested in joining us. It is a multiracial party for all Malaysians and as you can see, based on the composition of the line-up, we have people from different states and some of them are YBs (elected representatives),” he said.

Sng also said previously, SWP had a membership of about 40,000 people.

He also said recently, Penggerak Komuniti Negara (PKN) had announced that 53,000 of its members would join the PBM.

On the next general election, Sng said the party would work with the government.