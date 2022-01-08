Lee: Ministry to study proposal by airlines on additional flights needed prior to CNY

MIRI (Jan 8): The Transport Ministry will study the proposal by airlines on additional flights needed prior to Chinese New Year to allow Sarawakians to be able to return home for the festive occasion.

Its minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin told members of the media today that the ministry will be communicating with airlines on adding more flights and possibly controlling the price.

“It is understood that when nearing Chinese New Year, the number of flights from Peninsula Malaysia will be very limited due to high demand and the price will increase.

“Thus, my ministry will be communicating with the airlines on adding more flights and possibly controlling the price (so as) to not cause burden to Sarawakians who wish to return home for the festival,” Lee said after a prayer ceremony at the Miri Tua Pek Kong Temple today.

As for the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in view of the Omicron threat, Lee said that the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will announce them in detail soon.

“It is crucial for us to bear in mind the danger of Covid-19 and its variants. Though the number of positive cases has declined, we must not take it for granted.

“Hence, everyone must strictly adhere to the SOPs to ensure they protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus,” said Lee.

At the ceremony, the Senadin assemblyman was joined by Assistant Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I (Tourism) Datuk Sebastian Ting and Miri Mayor Adam Yii.

The prayer ceremony was a ritual to thank the Tua Pek Kong God of Prosperity and other deities for protecting the people of Miri from serious disaster amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lee revealed that prior to the recent state election polling day, he had enlisted the temple committee’s help to pray to the Tua Pek Kong God for good weather and safety of everyone.

“The weather on polling day was good, despite it drizzling, so today we are here to thank Tua Pek Kong God for protecting the people of Miri,” said Lee.

Also present were the Tua Pek Kong temple committee chairman Tay Choon Wei, Temenggong Yong Vui Seng as well as members of the Miri Chinese Charitable Trust Board.