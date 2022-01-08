Lee: New traffic light to address road problems in Vista Perdana

MIRI (Jan 8): A new traffic light project is in the pipeline, meant to ease traffic problems affecting Vista Perdana here.

In giving this assurance, Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said this project was initiated following the request put forth by the residents of the area.

According to him, the works would be carried out by the Public Works Department (JKR), with help from housing developer Naim Cendera and their respective consultants.

“We would request the JKR and their consultants to put up one more traffic light at the junction in front of Vista Perdana, which is a booming housing and commercial development area.

“There is a need for another traffic light so that the people in that neighbourhood would no longer need to travel about 1.5km just to make a U-turn should they want to go to Lutong, South Lake or Permyjaya,” he told reporters after attending a briefing at JKR Northern Region project office in Riam here yesterday, where the subject was about the Miri Airport Road project.

Adding on, Lee said he had also requested the JKR, Naim Cendera and their respective consultants to indicate the most viable site for the additional traffic light.

“So, Naim Cendera and its consultants are working on it – they will work together with JKR and Pan Borneo consultants for the construction of the traffic light.”

On the briefing, Lee said it covered the latest progress in the works on the stretch from Pujut Link in Permyjaya up to the Miri Airport Junction here.

He observed that the road would have two flyovers – one at Permyjaya Link Interchange, and another at Miri Airport Junction.

Lee said he had requested JKR to complete the works on the flyover in Permyjaya by end of this month, set for opening just before the Chinese New Year.

“The works on the Permyjaya-Pujut Link flyover are progressing well and according to the contractor, they are aiming for completion by the end of January, subject to weather conditions.

“The flyover is basically done; they are now doing both ends.

“Upon its completion and eventual opening, there should be less traffic congestions, benefitting those living in Permyjaya and Vista Perdana.”

On the flyover near Miri Airport, Lee said the expected completion date would be end of February.

The minister later conducted an inspection on the flyover project site near the airport, where he was accompanied by the JKR Northern Zone team led by manager Siaw Ming Chian.