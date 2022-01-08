Man found dead at Lok Kawi beach

PENAMPANG (Jan 8): A man was found dead, believed to have been burned, under a wooden hut at Lok Kawi beach in Putatan, here on Friday.

Authorities have withheld the victim’s identity amid investigation but he was believed to be a local man, aged 22 from Taman Tanaki in Penampang.

Penampang police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said police were notified of the discovery at 12.30 pm on Friday.

“Upon receiving information, a team of police rushed to the location and found the victim’s body that had burned marks, under a wooden hut.

“Investigation at the scene did not find any foul play or sharp object but police recovered a bottle of flammable liquid and personal items that belonged to the victim,” said Mohd Haris.

The body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a postmortem to verify the actual cause of the death.

Mohd Haris said the case is being investigated under sudden death and he urged anyone with information to come forward to assist police investigation.