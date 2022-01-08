Man in Sarikei finds python in chicken coop

SARIKEI (Jan 8): A resident of Jalan Meruton/Merudu here sought the service of fire and rescue personnel to catch a python which slithered into his chicken coop yesterday morning.

Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department ( Bomba) chief, Mahmudin Narudin said that a team of firemen who were trained in handling snakes were dispatched to the scene in response to a call received at 7.39am.

“The four-foot long python was found preying on the chickens and a dead chicken was also found in the coop. The reptile was later released into its natural habitat,” Mahmudin said.