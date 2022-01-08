MetMalaysia issues continuous rain alert for Sarawak between Jan 11-13

KUCHING (Jan 8): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a Continuous Rain Warning (Alert) for Sarawak.

In a notice issued by the department, it said continuous rain is expected to occur in the state within the period of next Tuesday (Jan 11) until Thursday (Jan 13) in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit (Song and Kapit) and Bintulu (Tatau).

In another infographic on the MetMalaysia website, a cold front is expected to occur in Sarawak from Sunday (January 9) following analysis of the MET Malaysia Weather Research and Forecasting Model (MMD-WRF), the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) and the Global Forecast System (GFS),

It said this situation could lead to an increase in humidity which could potentially bring continuous rain especially in central and western Sarawak.

It also advised members of the public to refer to the department’s website www.met.gov.my and its social media pages, as well as download the myCuaca application for the latest and authentic information.