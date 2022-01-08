Ministry will follow up on damage to SMK Balai Ringin caused by fire, says Education Minister

KUCHING (Jan 8): The Ministry of Education will follow up on the damage caused by the fire that broke out at SMK Balai Ringin, Serian around 3am this morning.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin in a post on Facebook said they were in the midst of gathering all the relevant information.

“I have personally visited the school during my visit to Sri Aman last year,” he said in his post.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today, the fire had totally destroyed the school’s teachers’ room measuring about 464 square metres.

It also mentioned that the teachers’ room is located on the first floor of the school building.

Bomba said that a security guard at the school reported that he heard a loud explosion inside the teachers’ room just before the place went up in flames.

At the scene were firefighters from the Serian and Siburan fire stations, who were aided by the Balai Ringin Bomba volunteer team.

By using four water nozzles, the fire was contained by firefighters who entered the burning premises via the school’s staircase while another team came up from the rear of the teachers’ room with a ladder.

The fire was eventually fully extinguished without any reported injuries.

After ensuring the fire would not reignite, Bomba wrapped up their operations.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Bomba forensic unit.