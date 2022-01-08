Mud left behind after high water levels mars Kapit Waterfront Esplanade

KAPIT (Jan 8): The beautiful Kapit Waterfront Esplanade along Jalan Kubu Lama, which extends from the Belaga Jetty to Speedboat Jetty, is now a mess and covered with a thick layer of mud after the recent high water levels.

A regular visitor to the Kapit attraction, who only wished to be known as Jackson Ling, lamented that the thick layer of mud was caused by the recent high water levels in December during the rainy season.

He said for over a week now, there was nothing being done to remove the mud deposits and neither was there any cleaning being done at the Esplanade.

Thus, he hoped that the relevant agencies would look into the matter.

“In the late afternoons, there would usually be many people coming here to relax before it gets dark.

“However, the thick mud deposit has turned this place into a mess. Hopefully the relevant agencies would act fast to carry out cleaning and maintenance for the benefit of those who like to relax here during their free time,” he said.