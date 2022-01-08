New minimum number of trading days for Sibu Central Market to take effect Jan 10

SIBU (Jan 8): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will issue a notice to hawkers who are either trading daily or on alternate days at Sibu Central Market, to comply with the new minimum number of trading days requirement that will come into effect on Jan 10, said Councillor Albert Tiang.

“Those hawkers trading daily are to operate a minimum of 25 days per month, while those on alternate days are to operate at least 15 days per month.

“The new 15 and 25 minimum operation days shall take effect on Jan 10, 2022,” informed the SMC market and petty traders standing committee chairman yesterday.

He explained that the council’s decision to issue notice to these two groups of licensees was for them to observe and comply with its policies. He also reminded hawkers against disputing among themselves due to the limited number of tables and chairs, as the restriction was carried out in compliance to the standard operating procedure.

“Standard operating procedures (SOPs) will continue to be carried out, with limited availability of tables and chairs,” Tiang stressed.

Additionally, he informed that those licensees under daily trading who wish to change to alternate day of trading must write in letter to inform SMC for attendance recording purpose. He explained that the same applies to those on alternate day trading.

“As for those hawkers who are given a show cause letter, SMC will monitor them until Feb 28. This is to ensure that these hawkers have been reminded and given a chance to respond to SMC’s inquest.

“But if they still fail to comply, SMC will revoke their licence without giving them another round of show cause letter as there are many other people who are applying for the licence. If they are not keen, SMC will give others the opportunity to trade,” Tiang ended.