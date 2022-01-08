Over 30 RTP projects approved for Mambong

KUCHING (Jan 8): More than 30 projects under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) slated for Mambong state constituency this year have been approved.

In stating this, Assistant Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil said the overall works would cover infrastructure, farm roads and drainage.

“The list will be issued by the Serian and Kuching Division Resident’s Offices,” he said in his speech for the ‘RTP Drainage Construction Project’ handing-over ceremony at Kampung Mambong near here yesterday.

On the drainage works, he said RM100,000 had been allocated to build new drains in Kampung Mambong. “The implementation of this RTP (project) would be fully supervised by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) Sarawak, and is expected to be completed this June,” he added.

It is informed that previously, mudfloods would hit some houses over the lowland in Lorong 2 of the village whenever it rained.

The situation had not been severe, but it was a cause of concern amongst the residents there.

Meanwhile, another drainage project was announced for St Claire’s Church at the nearby Kampung Braang Payang yesterday.

The previous drainage was deemed unsatisfactory, unable to contain floodwaters that would hit the area during downpours.

Costing RM50,000, the works involve laying of drains along a 30m perimeter around the church and should reach completion soon.

“Some projects were supposed to kick off in December 2021, but had been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Dr Jerip, who is Mambong assemblyman.

The event also hosted DID Sarawak engineer Shima Fadillah and assistant engineer, Raphael Churchill.