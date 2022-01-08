PM: Govt allocates over RM108 mln for Sabah post flood assistant

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 8): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced that RM108,151,614 has been allocated to Sabah as a post flood assistance.

Of the total, RM90,865,000 was allocated for the repair of flood damaged public infrastructure throughout the state.

Speaking to reporters in Kota Marudu, Ismail Sabri said the allocation is for flood victims and repair of public infrastructures such as roads and hanging bridges that were damaged by floods.

According to him, each head of families who were affected by the floods will receive RM1,000 cash and that the total is 2,808 families.

“Other forms of assistance that some of the flood victims will receive are vouchers, namely a RM500 voucher to purchase electrical items, a RM2,500 voucher to purchase equipment and a RM1,000 voucher to repair their vehicle damaged by flood.

“We also have allocated a maximum of RM5,000 to house owners for minor repairs of their houses, maximum of RM15,000 for major repairs and RM56,000 to rebuild totally damaged houses,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said that RM1.6 million of the RM1,000 cash was disbursed today with the balance from the RM1.199 million allocated to be paid out on Monday.

The same goes with the RM2,500 for equipment purchase, he said, adding that all the balance will be disbursed by the state ICU on Monday.

A total of RM2,740,000 was allocated for the 584 household heads who applied for RM5,000 funding for minor repairs and RM7,819,714 allocated for 788 household heads under the maximum RM15,000 house repair aid.

RM1,176,000 was allocated to 21 household heads who have to rebuild their houses, he said adding that RM643,000 worth of vouchers to purchase electrical items will be disbursed to 880 households and RM31,000 vouchers to repair vehicles will be given to 31 owners.

All the vouchers will be disbursed from Monday onwards, Ismail Sabri said.

On the allocation for infrastructure repairs, the Prime Minister said he has instructed that the disbursement of the financial aid be expedited.

This also includes the allocation for the rebuilding of houses, he stressed.

“The list of repairs will be checked by the Public Works Department and other relevant ministries or departments. My instructions (to them) is for the financial aid to be expedited to all.

“Not only the cash aid to the flood victims but also for the repairs to the damaged public infrastructure. Those affected by the floods are already burdened and we do not want to burden them further because if the infrastructure in their respective areas are damaged, it can affect them especially in their economic activities,” the Prime Minister said.

He also disclosed that 90 per cent of the government aid allocated by the federal government for flood victims and states affected by floods has been disbursed and this is the fastest aid distribution in the history of the country.

Meanwhile Ismail Sabri also thanked the state Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor for its success in managing the flood and post flooding situation in Sabah.

“This reflects the capability of the District Offices and District Officers who are the frontliners in managing the situation. My appreciation also goes to the state Disaster Committee which is chaired by the State Secretary for the good work.

“We can see that there were no issues cropping up (in Sabah) after the flooding like in one or two other states due to the weakness of those managing the situation. Here the flood victims who were evacuated were allowed to return home five days later with the assistance promised by the Government,” Ismail Sabri said.