Police arrest housewife for alleged possession of drugs

MUKAH (Jan 8): The police have arrested a 23-year-old housewife for allegedly having in her possession suspicious substances believed to be drugs.

Mukah District Police Chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said that she was arrested when a team of policemen from the Mukah district police Narcotics Crime Investigation Division raided an unnumbered house along Jalan Selangau-Mukah around 2.30pm on Friday (Jan 7).

“After conducting a check around the house, the police found three small plastic packets, containing substances believed to be Methamphetamine, that were kept in a plastic candy container,” Rizal said when contacted by The Borneo Post’s sister paper Utusan Borneo for confirmation.

The seized substances weighed about 1.23 grammes and are estimated to be worth about RM150, he added.

In the initial investigation, the suspect denied any connection to the seized drugs and her urine test came back negative.

However, she is still being detained to facilitate further action, Rizal said, and the case is being investigated under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.