State Govt won’t make knee-jerk response – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 8): The State Government will not make knee-jerk response to any proposal to restrict the entry from Labuan to Sabah as the number of Omicron cases on the island has increased.

State Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said whatever response should be based on science and medicine.

“We should not be too quick to panic, however what is happening in Labuan must be taken as a lesson and regulations must be enforced effectively as we do not really know what is going to happen next.

“From what we know Omicron, even though the physical effect is not as severe as Delta, but its transmission rate is very fast, much faster than other variants. And effective enforcement of rules means that there may be people not happy with what we enforced,” he said when met at the VIP terminal of the Kota Kinabalu International Airport on Saturday.

According to Masidi, when the State Government implemented the compulsory quarantine condition for Umrah returnees in Kuala Lumpur before continuing their journey home to Sabah, many were unhappy with that decision.

“In fact we received rather strong objections but in my opinion it is better to go through a little bit of inconvenience so that we can avoid getting into a bigger problem,” he stressed.

Masidi added what is right may not be popular and what is popular may not be right but as human beings, we need to accept the fact that we need to make right decisions that are not popular.

When asked if there were any Sabahans in the group of recent unvaccinated Umrah returnees that were found positive for Omicron in Kuala Lumpur, he said the State Government is still waiting for confirmation on that.

“To be honest the campaign against vaccination was rather strong but by far and large we are happy with the response from Sabahans, they are very cooperative,” he said.

Masidi also said the State Government is still waiting for the Covid-19 screening result of the wife of the Omicron index case in Sabah.

He said the government had not received the test results yet.

He was referring to the man from Tawau who tested positive for the Omicron strain of the Covid-19 virus recently.

“What is important is that he has recovered from the infection and so far that seems to be the only case identified (in Sabah). But the state Health Department is continuously going through all the recent cases to ensure that there are no other cases other than the one in Tawau,” he said when asked for an update on the case reported in Tawau.

On his advice to Sabahans in conjunction with the coming Chinese New Year celebration which falls on Feb 1, Masidi urged all to adhere strictly to the SOPs in place.

“Prevention is better than cure, so the best way is for everyone to comply with the SOP. I know many who have been vaccinated feel that they are invincible but I want to tell you here that there is no such thing as invincibility.

“The statistics that I received everyday showed that 70 per cent of those infected are fully vaccinated,” he said adding “but the good news is that nearly all are in stage 1 and 2 unless they have underlying medical problems.”