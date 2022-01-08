Ting: Expand safe park concept at more recreational parks

MIRI (Jan 8): Miri City Council (MCC) should expand the safe park concept by installing more closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) and panic button smart poles at the various recreational parks here for public safety.

Assistant Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I (Tourism) Datuk Sebastian Ting said this when inspecting his Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) projects yesterday.

“I have come across people enquiring the function of this panic button, and I feel that it is important to educate the local folk on how to use it at times of emergency,” said Ting.

He reiterated that the Smart system has indeed saved lives after its implementation.

“Therefore, I strongly feel that we need more of these, as well as educating the public on how to properly utilise these facilities. They can save many lives,” said the Piasau assemblyman.

Currently, the safe park concept is only implemented at Bulatan Park and Miri City Fan. The installed CCTVs and Panic Button Smart Poles are connected to a command centre, and which will be alerted during an emergency.

The Smart City Concept was one of the 47 Strategic Action Plans drawn up by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to uplift the state under the Sarawak Digital Economy Strategy 2018-2022.

Miri was picked as the testbed for the pilot project and it will become the blueprint to be adopted by other local councils throughout Sarawak upon its successful implementation.