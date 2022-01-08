Tourist facilities in Lahad Datu to be upgraded

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 8): The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment has approved an allocation of RM199,850 to upgrade tourist facilities in Lahad Datu.

Its minister, Datuk Jafry Ariffin, said it is in line with the ministry’s efforts to assist tour operators in ensuring all infrastructure facilities at tourist premises were in good condition and comfortable to visit.

He said this during a working visit to Menara Kayangan and Sapagaya Lahad Datu Forest Reserve Waterfall on Friday.

Menara Kayangan, or Tower of Heaven is built on Mount Silam located 11 kilometers from Lahad Datu town. The observation tower offers natural views of the Sapagaya forest reserve and Darvel Bay.

Sabah Parks is currently working on gazetting the Darvel Bay Marine Park, where the effort of preparing a border proposal plan is on going, together with the preparation of land application forms to be submitted to the Land and Survey Department.

The process to gazette the area is expected to be made by the end of this year.

For the record, Menara Kayangan has been receiving local and foreign visitors, however there is no electricity in the area.

During the visit, Jafry said the Forestry Department should be applying for infrastructure upgrade of the area from the government.

He added his ministry is committed in supporting all agencies in revitalising the tourism industry in the state.