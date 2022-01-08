Uggah advises operators to adopt innovative technologies in managing ports

KUCHING (Jan 8): Those involved in the management of ports in Sarawak need to adopt modern and innovative technologies towards providing better services going forward, in line with the state eyeing to achieve the status of high-income economy by 2030.

In making this call, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said in the years leading up to 2030, the number of ports in Sarawak would not only continue to increase, but they would play more important roles as well.

“The plan is for us to export more food products by then. Thus, ports would be a very crucial component in this development,” he said in a statement, issued in connection with his first working visit to Senari Port here today.

Uggah, who is also Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development, said the process of modernisation would include looking at new management styles and enhancing all essential port facilities.

“Look at port models around the world and set your benchmark on the successful ones.

“We, in the ministry, will be proactive in ensuring your growth towards that direction.

“I believe that the ports in Sarawak have a lot of potential and can just be as competitive as others in the region.

“Let us leverage on the ‘Sarawak Boleh’ (Sarawak Can) spirit to rise to the occasion,” he said.

On Senari Port operated by Kuching Port Authority (KPA), Uggah said the management should find ways to improve its level productivity and come up with proper plans to meet new challenges.

He later thanked port chairman Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah and KPA general manager Robert Lau for hosting the visit, where the Deputy Chief Minister was accompanied by assistant ministers Dato Majang Renggi (port development) and Aidel Lariwoo (infrastructure development), as well as permanent secretary to the ministry Dato Safri Zainudin.