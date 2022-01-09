700 pupils receive bags from CM

TUARAN (Jan 9): Some 700 primary pupils received bags from Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Noor under the Back to School Program at Dewan Pusat Kebudayaan Persatuan Rumpun Bajau Sama Sabah here on Saturday.

The programme was jointly organized by Yayasan Kebajikan Sabah, Chief Minister’s Department and Tuaran District Education Office.

Hajiji said the recipients comprised the underprivileged groups who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. They were selected by the district education office.

“The assistance will help alleviate their parents’ burden when schools reopen tomorrow (Jan 10).

“The aid is also in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development plan which, among others, focuses on human capital and people’s wellbeing.”

Also present was Minister of Special Tasks Datuk Haji Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif.